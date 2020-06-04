Sumona Chakravarti's Unmissable BTS Posts From 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Take A Look

As the shooting of the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is stalled, the cast of TKSS is currently enjoying their quarantine period. Sumona Chakravarti, who plays the role of Bhuri in The Kapil Sharma Show, is luring her fans on social media these days with her constant lockdown updates. Sumona's latest stunning Insta posts are swooning her admirers. Sumona Chakravarti has been associated with The Kapil Sharma Show since its inception and is an integral part of the team. While scrolling upon Sumona Insta feed, we found some unmissable BTS posts of the Bengali beauty from the sets of TKSS. Have a look-

Sumona Chakravarti's Stunning BTS Posts From The Kapil Sharma Show

When Sumona Dressed As Mastani

Sumona's character in TKSS often entertains the guests and audiences by her hysterically funny stints. In this BTS picture, Sumona Chakravarti looks ravishing as she poses with a ukulele dressed as Mastani. Sumona replicated Deepika Padukone's celebrated Mastani look. She definitely achieved the look and aced it. The actor also talked about the efforts she took in order to re-create an iconic look in her caption.

Sumona Danced Like A Diva

As a tribute to veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh, the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show put up a dance sequence together. These BTS pictures are from that episode. The beautiful actor danced like a dream in this sequence during the special dedication. Sumona Chakravarti danced on songs of both Asha and Waheeda, she looked like a true-blue Desi girl in this traditional lehenga-choli.

Sumona Chakravarti's unmissable selfie with Gully Boy

When Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt came on the sets of TKSS, Sumona Chakravarti entertained them by her funny antics. The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor dressed as a female rapper did a splendid gig in that episode. This BTS picture of Sumona Chakravarti is from that shoot itself, one can see Sumona posing with Ranveer happily in this picture. Her quirky rapper look is quite impressive

The Dance Rehearsals

When Jackie Shroff came on The Kapil Sharma Show, the cast planned a tribute to the artist by dancing on his best songs. This BTS video showcases Sumona practising her steps with Krushna Abhishek who plays Sapna in TKSS. Both Krushna and Chakravarti are not only enjoying their rehearsals but giving their best for the same.

