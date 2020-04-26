Apart From Comedy, Kapil Sharma Is Also Passionate About Music And Here's Proof

Kapil Sharma is a nation-wide popular name today. He is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host. He is known best for hosting the show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian turned actor started his career’s second innings in 2019 with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show received an enormous response from the audience and Kapil Sharma’s fans.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been graced by many big names from Bollywood like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, etc. Not just Bollywood, but Kapil Sharma has hosted sports personalities like Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza, Dwayne Bravo, Saina Nehwal too. Kapil’s jokes have always kept the celebrities and audience hooked. What fans must be unaware of is that, apart from being a comedian, Kapil Sharma also has another talent. The multi-talented star is also an amazing singer. Read ahead to know more:

Comedian Kapil Sharma is also an amazing singer

Reportedly, Kapil first came to Mumbai with the plans of making his name in the singing industry. However, fate had other plans for the over-achiever. Even today, Kapil is often spotted being passionate about music and musical instruments. On his show and even his official social media handle, he is often seen singing melodious tunes and playing musical instruments like guitar and drums.

Kapil Sharma is seen singing a Punjabi song during the break-time on the sets of his show. Kapil doesn’t fail to entertain the audience with his sense of humour or his voice, even during the break. Neha Kakkar was the guest appearing on the show for this episode, who is also seen enjoying Kapil’s melody.

Kapil Sharma is seen playing the guitar with his friends. The comedian seems to be sitting in his caravan, enjoying fun times with his friends. This was during one of Kapil Sharma’s trip to Dubai.

Currently, the world is dealing with a health crisis. In such an event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a Janta Curfew to thank those who are working hard each day to save our lives. He set a time and asked all the citizens to make some noise in order to appreciate them. Kapil Sharma was seen giving a sweet twist to the event as he came on the balcony of his house, along with a dear friend, Mika Singh. The two musicians were seen playing music, as Kapil was on the drums and Mika was singing.

