Kapil Sharma's 'not-so-humble' Reply When Asked What Would He Be Doing If He Wasn't Famous

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians of India. His The Kapil Sharma Show is one the most-watched television shows in India. Due to the current Coronavirus lockdown, the shooting of his show has stopped. His fans are missing his The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma decided to have a fun interaction with fans on social media amidst the current lockdown. He was involved in a Twitter interaction with fans with the hashtag #AskKapil. During the interaction, he one of Kapil Sharma’s fans asked him a question, “If you weren’t famous, what would you be up to right now?”. Kapil Sharma’s answer to this question has caught the attention of Twitterati.

Kapil Sharma replied on this question by saying, “main kuch b karta but famous hi hota”. He said that he would have done anything but he still would have been famous. His not so humble reply is going viral over social media. See the tweets here

If you weren't famous, what would you be up to right now?@KapilSharmaK9 #AskKapil — Shadab Yazdani (@Shadab_Yazdani) April 27, 2020

main kuch b karta but famous hi hota 🙈 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

As Kapil Sharma started interacting with his fans, he was flooded with questions by his fans all over the world. Several fans asked him about The Kapil Sharma Show’s return on TV, while some asked about his favourite movies and books that he is currently indulging in during the lockdown. He was also asked about his favourite moment from the year 2020. Here is what he has to say about his best moment from 2020.

During lockdown spending time with my daughter 😍 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

