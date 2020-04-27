Kapil Sharma Reveals His Poor Cooking Skills During #AskKapil Session On Twitter

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, celebs are still staying in touch with their fans via social media. Kapil Sharma recently started an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with his fans on social media, where he told them that he would respond to all their questions on April 27, 2020. During the AMA, Kapil Sharma revealed how he was living his life during the lockdown. Moreover, the acclaimed comedian even shared the extent of his 'cooking skills' during the #AskKapil session.

Kapil Sharma reveals his poor cooking skills

Also Read | Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh's jamming session will drive away your lockdown blues

#AskKapil is already trending on Twitter as fans are flooding the platform with questions for their favourite comedian. Kapil Sharma has already given his honest answers for several fan questions. In typical Kapil Sharma style, many of his answers are witty and amusing. One fan asked Kapil Sharma about his take on the celebrity cooking trend. Check out Kapil Sharma's hilarious reply to the question below.

Also Read | When Kapil Sharma flirted with Urvashi Rautela; see post

[Kapil Sharma twitter]

Replying to the fan's question, Kapil Sharma revealed the extent of his cooking skills. He stated that he only knew how to cook "chai" and "Maggie". The comedian hilariously added that he could also make "garam pani" (Hot Water). This was not the only fan question that Kapil Sharma had a witty response for. Check out some of the other questions that fans asked Kapil Sharma during the #AskKapil session.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma lauds Delhi Police & their efforts amid lockdown; See post here

Bahut kam dekhta hu.. bcoz sab to khud hi shoot kiya hota hai .. thank u https://t.co/7FiSBocfSm — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Her brain n she hates it 😂 https://t.co/JwQILyayqh — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

When I see the beautiful smile of my daughter 😇 https://t.co/aP3IFJP26d — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Woh Kya hota hai ? 🤔 https://t.co/v2luKwMIe9 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Also Read | Apart from comedy, Kapil Sharma is also passionate about music and here's proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.