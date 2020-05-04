Karan Wahi To Surbhi Chandna: Here's How Your Favourite TV Celebs Spent Their Weekend!

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the nation increases each day, the government has yet again announced the lockdown till May 17, 2020. With the news of the lockdown extension, several small-screen actors have discovered some interesting ways of spending their quarantine in the most positive manner.

Read:'Remix' TV Show: From Karan Wahi To Shweta Gulati, Check How The Cast Look Now

As individuals are running out of options about investing their quarantine period at home. Let us take a look at how your favourite TV celebs spent their past weekend from Karan Wahi to Vatsal Sheth.

Take a look at how these TV celebs spent their weekend

Karan Wahi

Source: Karan Wahi Instagram

Karan Wahi is counted amongst the most popular faces on Indian Television. He is also known as the heartthrob of the small screen for his chocolate boy looks, and charming personality. Karan Wahi was busy promoting his latest web-series titled Hundred on his social media. He will be seen sharing screen space with Rinku Rajguru of Sairat fame, and actor Lara Dutta. He shared different videos of Hundred, one BTS video which shows his preparation for his role in the Hotstar series.

Read: John Abraham's Movies You Can Watch On Netflix During Quarantine, See Full List

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta

Source: Vatsal Sheth Instagram

Taarzan: The Wonder Car actor Vatsal Sheth spent his weekend by getting a new and cool haircut from his wife Ishita Dutta. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita are a fun TV couple, who always keep their fans entertained with their funny tik too videos showcasing their adorable banter. But as the lockdown continues, Vatsal Sheth was in need of a haircut, to his amaze his actor wife did a fab job, and gave him an uber-cool haircut.

Read: Vatsal Sheth & Wife Ishita Dutta Give Fans Some Serious Relationship Goals

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar

Source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

One of the most talked-about TV couple Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra gave their haters a tough time this weekend. Rumours about Karan Kundrra and Anusha's break-up were doing rounds for quite a while. But by indulging into a virtual date, Karan and his girlfriend just proved how much together they are still. Both Karan Kundrra and Anusha were quite upset about their break-up rumours, but by posting this video they shut the rumours mills.

Read: Anushka Sharma To Katrina Kaif: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Rocked White Sneakers Look

Surbhi Chandna

Source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna has been giving us various cool ideas as to how can one enjoy their quarantine at home. From cooking lessons, solo coffee date, to workout videos, the Sanjivani actor has done it all. This weekend Surbhi Chandna did facetime with one her photographer friend and shared some stunning pictures of hers, taken by her friend during video chat.

Read: Surbhi Chandna's Fetish For Voguish Headbands Is Evident From THESE Photos; Take A Look

Karanvir Bohra

Source: Karanvir Bohra Instagram

Karanvir Bohra took out some time from his schedule, to post a workout video this weekend. The actor is really busy taking care of his twin toddler daughters Vienna and Bella. He often shares several fun-filled videos on his social media with his little munchkins.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.