Kapil Sharma And Wife Ginni Chatrath Welcome Baby Girl, See Post

Comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath last year on December 12, 2018. The duo had announced before that they are ready to welcome their first child soon. On December 10, Kapil announced the birth of a baby girl on his Twitter. Congratulatory wishes are pouring in for the couple from all quarters.

Kapil Sharma seeks blessings

In the post, Kapil Sharma seeks blessings of the netizens for his newly born baby girl. As part of his caption, he wrote, “blessed to have a baby girl. I need your blessings. Love you all, Jai Mata Di”. The couple also organised a baby shower almost a month ago. It was an event for close friends. Ginni was seen flaunting her baby bump in a pink coloured outfit while donning a floral tiara in the event. Kapil Sharma wore a blue patterned button-down shirt.

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

In an interview with a leading daily, Kapil Sharma expressed his excitement to welcome his first child. He also mentioned that his mother is very happy and excited to have a grandchild. He added that this news had been an awaited one for his mother for a few years now.

After Kapil announced the good news, many celebrities showered wishes on the duo. The list includes celebrities like Bhuvan Bam, Guru Randhawa, Rakul Preet Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Suresh Raina, among others.

Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now ❤️ — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) December 9, 2019

