Kapil Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple; Shares Beautiful Glimpse

Kapil Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a picture where he was seen praying at the Golden temple. In the picture, Kapil Sharma was seen sitting on his knees as he bows down in front of the Golden temple. The picture has a beautiful background of the magnificent temple. The actor was spotted wearing a black hoodie paired with black pants.

Kapil Sharma shared the picture by mentioning a few lines in Punjabi. He also added a hashtag #blessings in his caption. Fans in huge numbers appreciated Kapil Sharma’s picture. Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s Instagram photo.

Kapil Sharma's adorable pictures with daughter Anayra

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Kapil Sharma posted some adorable pictures of his daughter Anayra on social media. In the first picture, Kapil planted a kiss on his daughter's head, with Anayra smiling for the camera. In the next picture, his daughter sported a quirky pair of white sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado #blessings #happydaughtersday #daughter #anayrasharma."

Kapil Sharma is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. With every new episode, the cast of the show comes up with a new rib-tickling plot. In the recent past, choreographer Remo D'Souza and his dancers were seen on the show. Both Kapil Sharma and Krusna Abhishek had a gala time with them and entertained the audience.

Krushna Abhishek also pulled a stunt as his character 'Sapna' as he threatened Kapil Sharma to leave in the middle of the show. Everybody including Remo D'Souza and Archana Puran Singh were stunned to hear Sapna. However, later when asked about the reason, he left everyone in splits as he said Kapil calls too many guests.There is no audience and Kapil interacts with his fans through video calls. He has also shared several BTS videos giving a glimpse of how they are being cautious on the sets of TKSS.

