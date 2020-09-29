Kapil Sharma Has 'Something Fun Coming Up For Kids', Shares Glimpse On Instagram

Kapil Sharma’s new show is all set to be on SonyYay. He recently shared a short clip of his upcoming show named The Honey Bunny Show with Kapil Sharma and gave his fans a sneak peek of craziness on the show with the famous characters, Honey and Bunny. The show has been scheduled to release on October 12 only on SonyYay. Here’s the clip shared by Kapil Sharma on his Instagram handle. Take a look-

Also Read Kapil Sharma Celebrates 5 Years Of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon'; Pours In Love For The Team

The Honey Bunny Show with Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma's show for kids will see the actor-host with two of the cartoon characters loved by kids. He will be seen doing mischief and fun with Honey and Bunny. In the video that he shared, while announcing the new show, he can be seen getting teased by the two animated characters named Honey and Bunny. Kapil Sharma shared this amazing news and captioned it with a quote by Nida Fazli. Later, he mentioned that something fun is coming up for the kids on SonyYay and asked his fans and followers to stay tuned. He also added various relevant hashtags to announce the new show and how it will be filled with laughter and fun for kids. Many of his fans revealed their excitement while one of the fans stated as to how Kapil’s daughter, Anayra, would be so glad to watch her father’s new show. Take a look.

Also Read Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj & More To Join Kapil Sharma In 'TKSS' Upcoming Episode

Kapil Sharma will be seen essaying several avatars alongside the two animated characters, Honey and Bunny. These animated characters are extremely popular among the kids on 'Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal' and now they are all set to collaborate with Kapil Sharma. According to reports by Exchange 4 Media, Kapil said that animation is for every age group and he loved watching his favourite toons while growing up. He added as to how this opportunity has given him a chance to revisit those memories and reach out to the kids who have always held a special place in his heart. He later added how excited he was for the show and thanked SonyYay for providing such a wonderful opportunity to him.

Also Read Kapil Sharma Posts Cute Pics Of Daughter Anayra; Says 'Thanks For Making Life Beautiful'

Also Read Check Out Kapil Sharma's Sweet Note For Archana Pura Singh's Birthday; See Here

Image Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.