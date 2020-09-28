Check Out Kapil Sharma's Sweet Note For Archana Pura Singh's Birthday; See Here

Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh share a special bond. Both have known each other for a long time and have also worked with each other several times. For the last few years, both of them have been seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. On September 26, 2020, on the occasion of Archana's 58th birthday, Kapil wished her in a very unique way. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma Posts Cute Pics Of Daughter Anayra; Says 'Thanks For Making Life Beautiful'

Kapil Sharma's adorable wish for Archana Puran Singh

On September 26, 2020, comedian Kapil Sharma shared two photos with Archana Puran Singh, which had gone viral on social media. The caption of the picture reads as: "à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤¸à¥‡ à¤–à¤¼à¥‚à¤¬à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¤¤, à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¤¤ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤–à¤¼à¥‚à¤¬à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¤¤, à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤–à¤¼à¥‚à¤¬à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¤¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤¬à¤•à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥€ @archanapuransingh à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤œà¤¨à¤®à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤¢à¤¼à¥‡à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤.. à¤†à¤ª à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤¶à¤¾ à¤à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¹à¥€ à¤®à¥à¤¸à¥à¤•à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥€ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤ªà¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¤à¥€ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚.. love u mam" (sic).

Archana Puran Singh and Kapil know each other from the Comedy Cirus days, and since then, the duo has a long professional as well as personal association. Kapil is often seen teasing and pulling her leg in The Kapil Sharma Show, and the actor even enjoys his jokes too. The strong connection of the duo is evident from their onscreen and off-screen banter.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma Shares BTS From His Show's Mahabharat Episode On Twitter, Fans Shower Love

As soon as Kapil shared the post, birthday girl Archana Puran Singh also left a hilarious comment. She wrote, "THANKYOUUUU so much Kapil for the lovely compliments and wishes.. Ab public ko pata toh chalega ki tuh meri taareef bhi kar sakta hai. Love you always" (sic). Take a look at Archana Puran Singh and fans' reaction to Kapil Sharma's Instagram post below:

About The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show which has been topping the TRP charts for quite some time now. The cast of the comedy show leaves no stone unturned in entertaining its audience and fans with the rib-tickling plot and one-liners. The show features Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sumona Chakravarti. During the show, host Kapil Sharma invites Bollywood celebrities, and they interact with his reel-life family members, who entertain them with their acts. The show features Archana Puran Singh as a judge.

(Image Credits: Kapil Sharma IG)

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma Celebrates 5 Years Of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon'; Pours In Love For The Team

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With His Cat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.