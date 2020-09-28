Kapil Sharma Posts Cute Pics Of Daughter Anayra; Says 'Thanks For Making Life Beautiful'

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Kapil Sharma posted some adorable pictures of his daughter Anayra on social media. In the first pic, Kapil planted a kiss on his daughter's head, with Anayra smiling for the camera. In the next picture, his daughter sported a quirky pair of white sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado #blessings #happydaughtersday #daughter #anayrasharma."

As soon as Kapil Sharma's Instagram post was up, it met with a flurry of comments. Fans gushed to drop hearts and awestruck emoticons on the post. A user wrote, "She is very adorable." Popular faces from the Bollywood and television industry like Mahhi Vij, Tiger Shroff, Guru Randhawa, Hardeep Kaur, Salim Merchant, Hina Khan, Varun Sharma, B Praak, Arjun Bijlani, Sophie Choudhry, Kanika Kapoor and several stars dropped endearing comments on Kapil's photos.

Kapil: 'Thank you for making our life more beautiful'

Archana Puran Singh turned a year older on September 26. On her birthday, Kapil Sharma poured in wishes for the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star. Sharing two throwback pictures with her on Instagram, Kapil wrote in Hindi, "à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤¸à¥‡ à¤–à¤¼à¥‚à¤¬à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¤¤, à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¤¤ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤–à¤¼à¥‚à¤¬à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¤¤, à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤–à¤¼à¥‚à¤¬à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¤¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤¬à¤•à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥€ @archanapuransingh à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤œà¤¨à¤®à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤¢à¤¼à¥‡à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤†à¤ª à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤¶à¤¾ à¤à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¹à¥€ à¤®à¥à¤¸à¥à¤•à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥€ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤ªà¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¤à¥€ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚ love u mam," which roughly translates to, "Beautiful from heart, beautiful from the face, the most beautiful of them all! Our beloved @archanapuransingh Ji. Happy birthday to you. May you always smile like this and keep making money. love u, mam."

As soon as Archana Puran Singh caught a glimpse of the same, she replied with an amusing comment. Archana wrote, "THANKYOU so much Kapil for the lovely compliments and wishes. Ab public ko pata toh chalega ki tuh meri taareef bhi kar sakta hai. (Now the people will know that you do compliment me) Love you always."

Also Read | India Discusses Best Practices To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic With US, Japan And Australia

Also Read | Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj & more to join Kapil Sharma in 'TKSS' upcoming episode

Kapil Sharma is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. The show garners massive attention from viewers for its fun drama. With every new episode, the cast of the show comes up with a new rib-tickling plot. Recently, Annu Kapoor graced the show. Whereas, in the previous episode, Kapil also welcomed the Mahabharat cast- Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Pradeep Kumar, Gajendra Chauhan, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma celebrates 5 years of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon'; pours in love for the team

Also Read | Aditya Narayan's Q&A To Kapil Sharma's BTS; Check Top Instagram posts of TV celebs this week

(Source: Kapil Sharma Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.