Kapil Sharma's Lockdown: Here Is Everything The Comedian Has Done This Past Week

Kapil Sharma is among one of the most esteemed personalities in Bollywood. He is known for his impeccable comic timing and brilliant show running skills. Kapil Sharma, while practicing social distancing, has been involved in quite a bit of activity while being home. Here is a recap of what the actor was doing in the past week.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram Posts Will Give You A Recap Of Her Quarantine Period

Kapil Sharma's lockdown: Here is everything the comedian has done in past week

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Lockdown Diaries: Here's A Recap Of Everything The Actor Is Indulging In

Interactions

Kapil Sharma has been practicing social distancing; however, he has not let this come in the way of him interacting with his fans. He hosts several live sessions on Instagram where he interacts with his fans. The actor conducts these sessions to discuss various things with his fans and also answer a few questions through the comments.

Also Read | Here's A Recap Of How Katrina Kaif Is Keeping Herself Productive Amidst Lockdown

Also Read | Richa Chadha's Entertaining Quarantine Recap; Check Full Details

Singing

Kapil has also taken time out to practice his singing skills. The comedian is known to have a soulful voice besides being a talented comedian. Hence, he has been practicing his singing skills as well. Some time back, Kapil even played the drums for his neighbours to keep their spirits high during the lockdown.

Awareness

The comedian has also been one of the celebrities who has tried to raise awareness among the people. Kapil Sharma’s Instagram feed is filled with posts that speak about various issues that the country is facing during the lockdown. The comedian has urged many fans to come out and support those in need during this hour.

Throwbacks

Kapil Sharma, like other celebrities, has also started treating his fans to some memorable throwback pictures. The actor posted this picture from his Laughter Challenge days. He can be seen along with his friend Chandan Prabhakar in one of their most memorable characters. Kapil even asked fans to name the characters if they remember him from the show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.