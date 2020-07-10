Kapil Sharma Hits 25 Million Followers On Instagram, Sends Love To His Family

Kapil Sharma's Instagram is a paradise for many who love his enlightening posts. The comedian-actor crossed 25 million followers on Instagram. On sharing the happy news, Kapil posted a picture on his Instagram story and thanked his followers. Kapil Sharma wrote, "25million family. Love you and thank you."

Kapil Sharma's Instagram hits 25 million followers

Kapil Sharma's Instagram feed

Kapil Sharma is an active member of Instagram and the comedian-actor has shared 668 posts till now. Along with sharing his professional life updates, Kapil also keeps sharing glimpses of his personal life whereabouts. Kapil got hitched to Ginni Chatrath and the couple was blessed with a baby girl in December 2019. On January 15, Kapil introduced his daughter to his fans by sharing an adorable picture of his little princess whom they named, Anayra Sharma. Fans flooded the post with love and hearts.

As per recent updates, it is reported that The Kapil Sharma Show's shoot will resume shortly. As per a report of a leading entertainment daily, a source close to the portal revealed that The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to resume shoot by mid-July and that the makers of the show are currently in talks with a number of celebrities, who will be gracing the show. Moreover, a report of news daily stated that a source informed that the team has locked the scripts and gags for multiple episodes and that Kapil, Krushna, Bharti, Chandan and Kiku have been rehearsing through virtual conferencing. A couple of reports that floated on the internet suggested that Sonu Sood will be the first person to grace the show. However, no official announcement has been made by the team about the same.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most widely binge-watched comedy talk shows on television. Every new episode sees a bunch of new celebrities who grace the show. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show has two seasons. Fans from the audience also get a chance to greet their favourite celebrities. Kapil shares the stage with actors like Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh among others.

