Kapil Sharma Posts Dreamy Pics Of City From His Home; Calls God A 'Wonderful Artist'

Kapil Sharma on July 1 shared glimpses of how the sunset looked like, presumably from his home balcony. As seen in the photos, the clouds look mesmerising and dusky. Not to miss the orange hues in the sky that shine even brighter, post sunset. The city lights made the pictures look even more perfect.

Kapil Sharma, through the caption, called God a 'wonderful artist'. He wrote, "What a beautiful natural painting. What a wonderful artist God is. #nature #artist #painting #mumbai #weather." Fans gushed to comment on Kapil Sharma's Instagram post. Take a look.

Kapil Sharma's Instagram post:

As per recent updates, it is reported that The Kapil Sharma Show's shoot will resume shortly. As per a report of a leading entertainment daily, a source close to the portal revealed that The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to resume shoot by mid-July. The source further added that the makers of the show are currently in talks with a number of celebrities, who will be gracing the show. Talking about the sanitization work, the source said the work is already in progress on the sets. There are several reports suggesting that Sonu Sood will be the first person to grace the show.

Meanwhile, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's reply to a fan on Twitter won many hearts. A user on the microblogging platform wrote that his 82-year-old grandmother got back from the hospital and all she asked for was to watch The Kapil Sharma Show. The user further wrote, "These are the kind of blessings you can't buy with money. Thank you, sir." As soon as Kapil caught a glimpse of the tweet, he replied, "Pls give my regards to ur daadi ji may god bless her with good health n happiness."

Pls give my regards to ur daadi ji🙏 may god bless her with good health n happiness 🤗😇🙏 #gratitude https://t.co/dQSwzlMeBZ — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 20, 2020

Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audience ever since its inception. Kapil's impeccable comic charm has won many hearts. With every new episode, a new guest graces the show. Some fans in the audience, also get a chance to interact with their favourite celebrities. The show also has actors Sumona Chakravarti, Kitu Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, among others along with Kapil.

