Kapil Sharma Is A Complete 'mumma's Boy' And These Pics Are Proof

Kapil Sharma is one of the most famous comedians in the country who has a huge fan base. The television comedian has featured in a couple of Bollywood movies too. But he is majorly known for his hilarious family show -- The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma has also made a mind-blowing career and carved his niche in the industry. His Instagram is full of adorable posts with his mom that prove that Kapil Sharma is completely a momma's boy. Have a look at them below-

Kapil Sharma's Instagram posts with mother

Kapil Sharma's amazing picture with his mother on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He posted this picture on last Mother's day to wish his mom. Have a look at the beautiful picture and caption here.

❤️🙏 happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in this world.. this world is beautiful because of you 🤗 #respect #love #unconditionallove 🙏

Kapil Sharma's Instagram post with his mother and the actor, Salman Khan from his show's set. They all look just perfect in this one frame. Have a look at this picture here.

This picture of Kapil Sharma and his mother is from a short trip that they went on together. They look really beautiful together always. Have a look at the picture and the caption here.

Short trip.. but was more than worth.. love u mummy 😘😘😘🙏

This post is from women's day where Kapil Sharma and his mother were in a flight. This memorable picture shows Kapil Sharma's love for his mother as he captioned the pic saying-

Happy women's day ... love u mummy.

Kapil Sharma travelling with his mom. Here is an amazing picture showcasing their love and bond.

With mom 😊

