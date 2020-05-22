Kapil Sharma Is An Animal Lover And These Social Media Posts Are Proof

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular celebrities in India. Besides being a stand-up comedian, he is also a television producer, actor, and host. Hailing from the city of Jalandhar, Sharma kick-started his professional career with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. Since then there has been no looking back. Sharma is also widely active on social media and often posts several interesting pictures. So, here we have compiled some of his photos that showcase his love for animals:

Kapil Sharma's love for his pet dog Cheeko is quite evident in these photos. Moreover, the actor's mother also pampers him a lot and spends time with their pet dog. Kapil Sharma shares photos of Cheeko with his family members and mentions how he is. Besides, he has created an official Instagram account for Cheeko, which has 4 posts and more than 17,500 followers to date. Recently, Kapil Sharma's family also celebrated the first birthday of the adorable puppy. Have a look.

Kapil Sharma is a travel freak. He also loves animals and is evident on his social media pages. Many of his photos feature dogs. He shared one picture while holidaying in Dalhousie. The photo showcases Kapil Sharma clicking a picture of his four-legged friend on a hill with a mesmerising backdrop.

Kapil Sharma has shared a series of adorable pictures while playing with his furry friend, Zanjeer. The photos are clicked on the sets of Comedy Nights with Kapil. Take a look at some of them.

Besides clicking uncountable photos of dogs, Kapil Sharma has also shared a picture of a goat. It was a throwback picture from his film shooting in Chandigarh. In his Instagram post, he has held the baby goat and mentioned how much he loves the photo in the caption.

Kapil Sharma also uses social media to spread awareness. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, he urged his fans to not believe in fake news as people were abandoning their pet dogs. He explained that animals cannot transmit the novel virus. He had also shared a tweet about a parakeet being rescued during the crisis.

