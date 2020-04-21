When Kapil Sharma Flirted With Urvashi Rautela; See Post

During the promotions of the film, Pagalpanti, actors John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor had appeared for The Kapil Sharma Show. While on the show, host Kapil Sharma made a few punches and got the actors rolling in fits of laughter. Kapil Sharma also gave a grand introduction for actress Urvashi Rautela and flirted with her. Here is a throwback to the Instagram promo of Kapil Sharma flirting with Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela. Read on to know more details about the story:

Throwback to the Instagram promo of Kapil Sharma flirting with Urvashi Rautela

In the above post, Kapil Sharma was seen giving a grand introduction for actress Urvashi Rautela. The popular Pagalpanti actress entered donning a blue ruffled shimmery dress. Urvashi danced and entered the show with all eyes on her. Kapil Sharma could not help himself but look at Urvashi a couple of times. The host, Kapil Sharma went on to talk to the other actors and finally spoke to Urvashi Rautela.

Kapil Sharma went on and asked Urvashi Rautela about women liking men whose voice has a strong base. Urvashi Rautela answered while flirting back with the host, Kapil Sharma. She told him that girls would go flat on Kapil Sharma regardless of the voice. The audience broke into fits of laughter while Kapil Sharma could not help but blush on Urvashi Rautela's bold statement.

