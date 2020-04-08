Kapil Sharma On His Family During Lockdown; Says His Mother Hid All The Sweets In Her Room

The entire country is currently facing a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in the world. Kapil Sharma is also quarantining with his family in their Mumbai house. The actor has been using this time to be with his family and spend some quality time with them. Kapil Sharma recently opened up about his quarantining experience so far.

Kapil Sharma talks about the effects of quarantining

In a recent interview with a national daily, Kapil Sharma opened up about how the lockdown has been affecting him and his family. While talking about his mother, Kapil Sharma added that since his mother has “crossed a certain age”, she has started behaving like a child. Recalling an incident that happened in his house a few days ago, Kapil Sharma added how his mother hid all the sweets in her room like a kid.

Kapil Sharma also spoke about how the lockdown has been showing positive effects for the environment. He added that he has been in Mumbai for almost 14 years but this is the first time that he is hearing bird voices. He added that it seems like nature has gone for a detox now that all the humans are inside their homes. He even added that even though he is loving this time, he still wants the country to get back on its feet.

Kapil Sharma also spoke about how he has been in a lockdown ever since the birth of his daughter Anayra. He added that it does not feel any different to him anymore. Since the birth of his daughter, he added, he has been stepping out for barely two days a week for his shooting. Kapil Sharma also said that he is always with his daughter nowadays.

