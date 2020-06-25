Kapil Sharma pens birthday wishes for Sumona Chakravarti, shares old memories

As The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti turned a year older on June 24, his co-actor Kapil Sharma extended his best wishes to the birthday girl. The actor shared two throwback pictures on social media and penned beautiful wishes for Sumona on the special day. In his wishes, Kapil clarified that people might think that he is late with his wishes, but he revealed the reality behind the same.

Kapil Sharma wishes Sumona Chakravarti

Kapil shared the memorable throwback pictures on his Twitter handle wherein one he can be seen posing with Sumona at the airport while the other is a still from the show where the two can be seen enacting a scene. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that people might think that he is late with his wishes but he revealed that he had wished Sumona early in the morning.

Happy bday partner @sumona24 अब कुछ लोग कहेंगे कि मैंने late wish किया, पर सच्चाई यह है कि मैंने उठते ही तुम्हें wish किया n you know it 🙈 lots of love n best wishes always my friend 🤗 stay happy always 🥳🥳🥳😇🎂💃 pic.twitter.com/VhuIrb74kp — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 24, 2020

Amid lockdown, where people are confined to their homes, Sumona seems to be celebrating her birthday alone. She shared the pictures on her Instagram page where she can be seen cutting a cake along with her furry pet dog. While captioning the post, Sumona who is happy to celebrate it alone, shared a quote, and wrote that what if someone is alone and that is enough to spend the time.

Sumona plays the role of Bhoori, Titli Yadav's sister on TKSS. She has earlier played Kapil's wife and childhood friend as well. The show has been doing tremendously well on the TRP chart and manages to remain in the top 10 most-watched shows on the small screen.

Not just TKSS, but Sumona has also been a part of Comedy Nights with Kapil. Due to her long association with the comedy shows, she shares a good rapport with Kapil. Sumona has been part of several shows on television including Kasamh Se, Kasturi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jamai Raja, Savdhaan India, Ek Thhi Naayka and Horror Nights.

Recently, many online reports speculated that The Kapil Sharma Show would start shooting from end. However, popular comedian Bharti Singh has dismissed the reports while talking to a leading news portal. Bharti Singh revealed that Kapil is not very keen on starting the shoot right now.

