Sumona Chakravarti Rings In Her Birthday At Home With Her Loved Ones; See Pics

Actor Sumona Chakravarti has turned a year older today, on June 24. To mark this day, the actor took to her social media handle to share some cute pictures from her big day. Sumona’s these birthday pics are too cute to miss.

In the first picture, the actor can be seen posing along with her delicious looking chocolate cake. She sported a blue top with black pants and is all smiles at the camera. In the second picture, the actor can be seen posing with her two adorable doggies. Seeing these pictures seems like she had a happy time with her loved ones.

Along with the post the Sumona Chakravarti also went on to write a thoughtful note. She wrote, “What if all you have is you? And what if, that is enough? - L. Lewis #birthdaygirl #birthdaymusing #lockdownbirthday”. Check out the post below.

Seeing this post, fans and friends of the actor went on to send their birthday wishes to her in the comment section. On social media, many celebrities wished for her. Karan V Grover, Urvashi Dholakia, together with her twin sons Kshitij and Sagar, Bharti Singh, and many others wished her well.

Some of them wrote, “Happieesst healthiest holiest birthday to u,” “Happy Birthday Sumona Lots of Love & a big Hug Girl,” “Happy birthday again little one!!! Will celebrate properly asap!!” and many more. Check out a few more comments below.

Sumona Chakravarti spent her birthday in quarantine with her family and her pet dogs Bubbles and Rooney. Apparently, the actor is very fond of dogs, and she received one as a gift a few years ago.

On the work front

Finally, after working in Saas Bahu saga for years, Sumona Chakravarti changed gears in 2013 when she joined the cast of Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors TV. Over the years, the comedy show has been a mountainous success at the TRP charts. But for some undisclosed reasons, Comedy Nights With Kapil was discontinued and Kapil made a new show titled The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on Sony with his team. Since its inception, Sumona has been an unavoidable part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

