When Salman Khan Joked About Kapil Sharma Having Romanced More On Screen Than Himself

The Kapil Sharma show is one of the most popular comedy shows on Indian television. The show often features Bollywood celebrities which greatly contributes to its popularity. A leading actor who has often made an appearance on the Kapil Sharma show is the Dabangg actor Salman Khan. Here’s a throwback to the time when Salman Khan joked about Kapil Sharma having romanced more on-screen than in real life.

This episode featured Kapil Sharma promoting his 2015 film Kisk Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The episode also featured Salman Khan, and the Mickey Virus actor, Elli Avram. During the episode, Kapil Sharma was having a friendly banter with Salman Khan about romancing female actors on-screen. Salman Khan then stated that Kapil Sharma had more romantic encounters in movies as compared to him.

While Kapil seemed to disagree about the same, Salman went on to justify himself. Salman said that his romance scenes mainly featured him making eye contact or hugging actresses, while directors just captured the shot from various angles. Kapil Sharma's movie featured three female actors who he was romancing on-screen. Owing to this fact, Salman Khan said that Kapil Sharma had had more romantic encounters in movies as compared to him.

The Kapil Sharma Show:

As of date, The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-watched shows on television. The show revolves around a group of members in a co-operative society who often engage in funny banter. The show features comedians like Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Rochelle Rao, who play the role of residents. As of date, about 250 episodes have been aired on television.

Salman Khan’s Instagram:

Salman Khan is quite active on social media himself. The actor has about 33.4m followers on Instagram. The actor often posts pictures and videos on Instagram. Salman Khan’s videos are often viral on Instagram. Recently, Salman shared a video of his new song Bhai Bhai'on Instagram. The song was greatly appreciated by fans. Several fans liked and commented on the video. Further, the video is now available on various music streaming platforms.

