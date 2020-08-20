Kapil Sharma Posts Picture With Daughter Anayra, Fans Say "cutest"; See Pic

Actor and TV host Kapil Sharma has lately been very active on social media, often giving fans a glimpse of his day-to-day life. Recently, Kapil Sharma shared an adorable picture with his daughter and fans can’t stop admiring it.

Kapil Sharma’s post with daughter

Kapil Sharma became a household name with his popular comedy show. Being a well-known television personality, Kapil Sharma has over 26 million followers on social media. Kapil never fails to entertain his fans through the digital medium and always leaves his fans with a smile on their faces. Recently, on August 20, 2020, Kapil Sharma took to his official Instagram handle to post an adorable picture with his eight months old daughter, Anayra Sharma. He captioned the post, ““For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” Thank u god for this beautiful gift ðŸ˜ #anayra #daughter #unconditionallove #daughtersarethebest ðŸ¤— #gratitude ðŸ™”.

Just as Kapil Sharma shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no-time. The post gained over two lakh likes within just a few minutes. People have also spammed the comment section of Kapil Sharma's Instagram post claiming how “cute” the baby is. Not only fans, but even celebrities like Natasha Suri and Zora Randhawa have also commented on the post.

In 2018, Kapil Sharma announced his marriage. The actor took to social media to inform fans that he was tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. Kapil spoke about the event in the most adorable manner. The couple has been happily married since. On December 10, 2019, Kapil and Ginny welcomed their firstborn child. The two became proud parents of a little baby girl and decided to name her, Anayra Sharma.

