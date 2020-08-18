Kapil Sharma Asks Fans To Caption His Morning Walk Post, Celebs Give It 'Shahenshah' Twist

Kapil Sharma recently took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself on his morning walk. Fans could barely see the comedian in the post, except for his silhouette in both the photos. The actor also added a fun caption to go along with his post. Many people had an interesting take on the post, take a look.

Also Read | 'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame Kiku Sharda has worked in THESE popular B'wood movies

Kapil Sharma's Instagram post

In the post shared, Kapil Sharma could be spotted on empty roads in jeans and jacket. Fans couldn't see the star's face and the picture had only street lights for some additional lighting. A lot of greenery could be spotted in the post, along with the comedian's silhouette.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show' fare well as per the BAARC TRP report

Kapil Sharma also added a fun caption to go along with his post. He mentioned that he didn't want to add a caption and mentioned a few suggestive hashtags. He wrote in Hindi that fans could come up with their own captions, he did his job of posting photos. He added the hashtags #earlymorning #morning #walk #happiness #positivity.

Many celebs and fans commented on the post. Harjinder Singh Kukreja responded by mentioned - "Kapil bhaji Tussi great ho" (sic) and Yogesh Bhateja mentioned - "Andheri raaton mein sunsaan raho par, ek maseeha nikalta hai logo ko hasaane ko, Jise log #kapilsharma kehte hain." (sic) Have a look:

Pic Credit: Kapil Sharma's Instagram

Also Read | 'Lootcase' actors Kunal Kemmu, Ranveer Shorey, Rasika to appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Fans also had a similar reaction to the post. Many fans left emojis in the caption. Take a look at the comments that fans left on the post:

Pic Credit: Kapil Sharma's Instagram

Also Read | Kapil Sharma to make his digital debut in web-series soon, suggest reports

Kapil Sharma is very active on social media and keeps posting regularly to keep his fans and followers updated. He recently posted a picture on his Instagram of himself on the India-China border and penned down a motivational caption. He mentioned - "Remembering the martyrs who sacrificed their life for nation Subedar Joginder Singh Sahnan, PVC (28 September 1921 – 23 October 1962), was an Indian Army soldier who posthumously received India's highest military gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra..." (sic) Take a look at the post:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.