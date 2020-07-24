Kapil Sharma Praises Sonu Sood For Bringing Back Indian Students Stuck In Kyrgyzstan

Comedian Kapil Singh praised Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for his efforts as he is all set to bring Indian students back from Kyrgyzstan, a country situated in Central Asia. Singh took to his official social media handle to praise Sood for his efforts after the latter tweeted about bringing the students back. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Kapil Singh praises Sonu Sood for COVID-19 relief work

On July 22, 2020, Kapil Sharma took to his official Twitter handle and posted a note for actor Sonu Sood. In the tweet, the comedian complimented Sood for his COVID-19 relief work. He said the tweet, he wrote that he cannot compliment Sood enough for the work he is doing for people amid such a time. He also wrote that Sood works as a villain in the films, but in real life, Sood is a 'true hero'.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

In the tweet, Sharma wrote, “Sonu brother, the work you are doing for the needy right now, words will fall short if we decide to praise it. In your movies, you may play the role of an antagonist or a villain, but in real life, you are nothing less than a real hero, my friend. May God bless you with a long and happy life". Here is a tweet:

सोनू पाजी इस समय आप जो काम ज़रूरतमंद लोगों के लिए कर रहे हो, उसकी तारीफ़ के लिए हर शब्द छोटा है, फ़िल्मों में भले ही आपने खलनायक की भूमिका निभायी हो पर असल ज़िंदगी में आप हमारे हीरो हो 🤗 भगवान करे आप दीर्घायु हों और हमेशा ख़ुश रहें 🙏 #sonusoodthehero https://t.co/jNREQlN44I — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 22, 2020

On July 23, 2020, Sood took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind Flag of India”. Here is the social media post by the Happy New Year actor:

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sA4JSONXWE — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2020

On July 24, 2020, Sonu Sood stated that a flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will takeoff today. The actor wrote, “Good news friendsDizzy symbolFlight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will takeoff at 3 pm today, 24th July from Bishkek..be at the airport on time time folks. Time to meet your familiesHeart exclamation”. Here is the official social media post by the Shootout at Wadala actor:

Good news friends💫Flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will takeoff at 3 pm today, 24th July from Bishkek..be at the airport on time time folks. Time to meet your families❣️@flyspicejet — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.