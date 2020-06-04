'Kaun Banega Crorepati 11' Contestant Usha Yadav Set To Become A School Teacher?

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 saw a slew of remarkable episodes, that brought to light many inspiring stories of citizens. In the last season of KBC 11, one such contestant namely Usha Yadav, a resident of Meja area of Prayagrag, had won Rs 25 lakh. And now if the latest reports are to be believed, Usha is all set to become a school teacher.

Usha Yadav, according to a report of a leading news daily, has scored 123 in the examination, thereby qualifying the test. And now she is on her way to becoming a teacher. Reportedly, her husband is already a primary teacher. The couple has a daughter too.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan announces 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' registrations to begin from May 9

Usha had previously spoken to a news agency and had expressed that she always wanted to become a teacher and kept studying even after marriage. Usha added that her dream has now been fulfilled and she is waiting to start teaching. In the same interaction, she also talked about her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is back again, Amitabh Bachchan shares questions from home

Usha Yadav, during her game in Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, walked away with Rs 25 lakh from the show. Usha reached the hot seat after answering the ‘Fastest Fingers First’ question in 3.92 seconds. Usha from Prayagraj played a flawless game and won Rs 25 lakh towards the end of the episode. She quit the show when she was asked the question for Rs 50 lakh.

Usha had no lifelines left by that time and thus decided to quit the show as she was unsure about the answer. Host Amitabh Bachchan cautioned her that she should only play further if she was sure about the answer. After quitting, Usha Yadav's selected answer to the Rs 50 lakh question turned out to be wrong. Usha was relieved that she did not go ahead with her choice while on the hot seat.

During Usha's game, her amusing conversations with Big B also enlightened the audience. Check out a glimpse of Usha Yadav and Amitabh Bachchan's conversation during the game in Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

Watch Usha Yadav & Big B's fun banter amid the game

Even Amitabh Bachchan will be astounded with what our Hotseat contestant Usha Yadav has to say on #KBC11, tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/zZDyiFT6EM — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 23, 2019

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan's combined net worth prove they are B-town's 'Abhimaan'

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Registration date, timings & other details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.