Kapil Sharma Celebrates Mother's Day With A Post For The Mothers In His Life

The whole world was celebrating Mothers' Day yesterday. Many celebs have taken to their social media to share the love they have for their mother. One such celeb is actor and comedian Kapil Sharma. He took to his Instagram to wish his mother and his child's mother a Happy Mothers' day. Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here.

Read Also | Buoyed By 'Ramayan's Record-breaking Run, Kapil Sharma's Episode With Stars To Air Again

Kapil Sharma's Mothers' day wishes

On May 10, 2020, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared a post where hs wished his mother and his child's mother a happy Mothers' Day. In the post, Kapil shared a picture of his mother who is seen laughing and enjoying herself. This collage also includes a pic of his wife who is seen sporting a red top. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Kapil Sharma To Bharti Singh: Look At What 'TKSS' Cast Members Are Upto During Lockdown

Kapil Sharma captioned the picture by writing "My mother n my baby’s mother 🤗 thank u maa n @ginnichatrath for everything ❤️ love u both 😘😘 happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers in this world🙏 #mothersday #happymothersday #unconditionallove #love #blessings #gratitude 🤗🙏". Apart from this, Kapil has been entertaining his fans on social media and is also asking them to stay home and practice social distancing.

Read Also | Kapil Sharma Angered By People Not Maintaining Social Distancing & Crowding Liquor Shops

While in quarantine, Kapil Sharma shared a throwback back video where he was seen signing a gazal by Jagjit Singh. In the video, he was seen singing the song Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, a song from 1983 film Arth. He captioned the video by writing "#memories of #2018 singing one of my favorite gazal of late shri #jagjitsingh ji. U r always in our hearts jagjit ji 😇🙏 #music #love #gazal #singing #lockdown #corona #indiafightscorona #stayhome #staysafe 🙏". Take a look at the video here.

Read Also | 'Kapil Sharma Helping Me To Enjoy Quarantine,' Says 'FIR' Actress Mahika Sharma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.