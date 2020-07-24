Kapil Sharma Reveals Who Will Be His First Guest On 'TKSS' Post Lockdown; Read Details

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has finally resumed shooting for his show, The Kapil Sharma Show post the lockdown. Along with him, the rest of the cast of the show like Sumona Chakravarty, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur has also resumed shooting for the same. This has left fans super excited for the new episodes of the show. Now, there is another good news for the fans of the show as Kapil has recently revealed the first guest on his show.

Kapil Sharma on the first guest in his show

In an interview with a daily, Kapil has revealed that the first guest on The Kapil Sharma Show will be none other than actor Sonu Sood. The Firangi actor revealed that on their first day of the shoot, the cast only shot for their gags as they wanted to get acquainted with the 'new normal'. Kapil went on to say that on July 21, 2020, they went on to shoot with Sonu.

According to media reports, the entire cast and crew of the comedy show have been taking all the necessary precautions as they shoot amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, Kapil had also revealed in another interaction with a portal that all the cast and crew members of the show had their body temperatures checked along with being sanitized on the entryway of the sets.

Sonu Sood's humanitarian work for the migrants

Meanwhile, Sonu has been garnering laurels for his humanitarian endeavors for the migrants amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Simmba actor had reportedly arranged for the transportation for the needy migrants who were all stuck in the various parts of the country. He had also taken it upon himself to look after the well-being of these migrants after they had returned to their villages in states like Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

According to media reports, the Happy New Year actor has also launched an app called Pravasi Rojgar. The app is dedicated to helping migrant workers with several job opportunities in any part of the country. The actor had revealed to a daily that he had come up with the idea of the app after conversing with the migrants who had confided in looking for a substantial job opportunity to him.

