'How Many People Are Real?' Asks Kapil Sharma As He Shares TKSS Live Audience Picture

Filming and production are resuming on several shows after a long hiatus due to coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown. The Kapil Sharma Show is among the shows that have resume filming. Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a glimpse from the sets asking fans the number of people in the picture which puzzled many.

Kapil Sharma puzzled fans with 'The Kapil Sharma Show' set photo. Learn why

Kapil Sharma has been quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has more than 25 million followers. He recently shared a picture from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show as its resumed shooting after COVID-19 lockdown. In the picture, Archana Puran Singh is seen holding a sanitizer bottle. The comedian puzzled fans when he asked them how many real people are there in the photo. Take a look at the post.

Soon after Kapil Sharma’s post, users started to give answers according to them. Some said that there is no one in the picture while others said there is only Archana Puran Singh. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants Balraj Syal commented the picture has “one and only orignal laughter queen”, hinting at Archana. Check out fans comments on the post.

Later Kapil Sharma revealed that the picture has only nine people, including Archana Puran Singh. Others in the photo are just cut-outs of people like the live audience. The real people in it are those who are sitting in the last two rows. They are also seen following the guidelines as they wore face masks.

The Kapil Sharma Show resume shoots

Popular comedy and talk show The Kapil Sharma Show resumed shooting after 125 days. The actors were seen returning to shooting following the guidelines. In a video, Sumona Chakravarti and Bharti Singh were seen getting sanitized before entering the set. Bharti was wearing a black face mask. Her temperature level was also checked along with her oxygen level.

Kapil Sharma also shared a picture while he was getting his makeup done. The makeup artists were seen geared up in a full protected suit. Take a look at both the posts.

The Kapil Sharma Show's cast also features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar. The filming of the show takes place at Film City located in Goregaon East, Mumbai. The latest season is jointly banked by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia with Kapil Sharma’s K9 Films and TEAM as the creative producers.

