'The Kapil Sharma Show' BTS Makes Kapil Seek Help From Fans For Appropriate Caption

Popular comedian and host Kapil Sharma recently took to his Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes photos from his famous show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He shared a couple of pictures of him along with his co-artists Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. He couldn’t think of an appropriate caption for the post so he urged his fans to help him get a good caption. Let’s take a look at what Kapil Sharma posted and how his fans reacted to it.

Also Read Kapil Sharma To Invite 'Mahabharat' Cast On TKSS, Fans Ask For Shaheer To Be Invited

“The Laughter Chariot”

Kapil shared some behind-the-scenes photos from his show The Kapil Sharma Show in which his co-artists Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar can be seen sitting together in a fake chariot. The team looks super-excited posing on a chariot with their quirky costumes. They seem to be portraying the roles from Mahabharata, as Kapil Sharma had earlier posted on Twitter. Fans eagerly wait for such witty and BTS posts by Kapil Sharma in order to get glimpses of the fun they have while shooting. Fans of The Kapil Sharma Show reacted to his recent post. Some of them complimented the picture while others suggested captions that Kapil Sharma asked for. Check out

Also Read Kapil Sharma Announces Arrival Of 'Mahabharat' Cast, Urges Fans To 'ask Questions'

Kapil Sharma often gives his fans a sneak peek of what goes behind the camera from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Let’s take a look at some interesting The Kapil Sharma Show BTS moments.

Here, Kapil Sharma shared a beautiful picture with his team that includes Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. The team can be seen all dressed up to shoot for the new episode.

In this one, Kapil Sharma and Sumona Chakravarti can be seen giving a shot. Kapil Sharma captioned it in a quirky way by putting up dialogues for both in the caption. He captioned it, “Bhoori:- yeh chandu mujhpe line maar raha hai Kappu:- kya ? Maine to usko kapda maarne ko bola tha.”

Kapil shared a BTS look a few weeks ago where he clicked Archana Puran Singh on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show where she could be seen in a beautiful red and pink salwar kurta. A surprising aspect of the picture was how the audience behind Archana Puran Singh also featured life-size cutouts.

Also Read The Kapil Sharma Show Written Update Sep 20: Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana Grace Show

Also Read Kapil Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With His Cat

Image Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.