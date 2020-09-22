Sumona Chakravarti Shares How 'Mazaak Mazaak Main' She Spent Eight Years With Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti recently got into a social media banter with comedian Kapil Sharma and expressed that she can 'never be serious' with him. Earlier today Kapil Sharma shared a BTS picture with the entire cast of the superhit television talk show. However, Sumona was missing from the picture, which upset the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor.

Here's why Sumona Chakravarti can't be serious with Kapil Sharma:

On September 22, 2020, The Kapil Sharma Show host took to his Twitter handle to share some BTS fun with cast members Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar from sets of the TV show. Sharing the pictures, Kapil jokingly wrote, "Couldn’t find any caption pls help guys (sic)". However, cast members Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti were missing in the photograph which led to Sumona quip, "Main Kahan Hooon? (Where Am I?)".

Check out their tweets here:

Main kahaan hoon? — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) September 22, 2020

Thus, to make up to Sumona Chakravarti, Kapil Sharma shared yet another BTS photograph from the same episode with Sumona, wherein the duo is seen looking at each other with a poker face. Sharing the picture, the Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon actor humorously wrote, "Yeh lo naraaz mat hona @sumona24 caption apne aap soch lo (Here you go, don't get upset. Now figure out the caption on your own)". Soon, Sumona was also quick to come up with a sweet comeback. She too shared a BTS moment from the sets of TKSS wherein the actor-duo is seen laughing their hearts out. Sharing the photograph, she wrote, "Can never be serious with you.... mazaak mazaak main 8 years have gone by since comedy circus! (sic)".

Take a look at their Twitter banter below:

Yeh lo 😄 naraaz mat hona 🤗 @sumona24 caption apne aap soch lo 🙈 pic.twitter.com/BLx33dL55n — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 22, 2020

Can never be serious with you.... mazaak mazaak main 8 years have gone by since comedy circus!

🤗🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/LXrKPugW6D — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, its been over a month that the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show kicked-off the shooting of the popular TV show after a halt of almost five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. While the last week's episode of TKSS featured Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane, the upcoming episode of the Sony TV show will feature veteran actor Annu Kapoor. Watch the new promo of the upcoming episode released by the makers below:

