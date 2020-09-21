Kapil Sharma To Invite 'Mahabharat' Cast On TKSS, Fans Ask For Shaheer To Be Invited

Kapil Sharma has revealed that the next guests on his show will be the cast of Mahabharat. The comedian posted the question on Twitter asking fans if they have any questions for the cast. To this, the fans erupted with requests asking the host to invite Shaheer Sheikh on the show. Shaheer Sheikh played the role of Arjun in Mahabharat and thus fans loved his performance and wished to see him on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Fans ask Kapil to invite Shaheer Sheikh on his show

Fans have grown to love Mahabharat as a show and the characters as well. Thus, fans wished to see Shaheer on The Kapil Sharma Show. The host, Kapil, however, has not revealed as to which cast members he will be bringing to the show. Mahabharat got remade a while later on Star Plus with an all-new cast. The narrative of this show was similar to the original Mahabharat, however, it had several elements and new-age technology to it. Thus the viewing experience of the show was loved by many.

Thus, banking on the popularity of the show, Shaheer Sheikh was seen playing the character of Arjun. Due to his spectacular performance in the show, he gained a huge fan following over the years. Thus fans have eagerly been asking Kapil to bring him on the show after he posed the question. While it is yet not clear as to which cast members will be gracing the show, many fans have presumed that Kapil may most likely get on the Doordarshan cast of Mahabharat.

While fans are excited to see their favourite characters on screen, some fans have been eager to watch the new generation stars. Thus many fans have requested Kapil to invite the Star Plus Mahabharat cast on the show and thus invite Shaheer Sheikh as well. Besides Shaheer fans have also requested a number of other actors to be invited on the show, from the Star Plus version of Mahabharat. Kapil himself has not responded to the requests or questions by fans yet.

