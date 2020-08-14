Kapil Sharma To Make His Digital Debut In Web-series Soon, Suggest Reports

The stand-up comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently got back in action as he and his highly-adored team returned to the small screens with their much-loved talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. After a break of four months due to the lockdown, the shooting of Sony TV's comedy show has begun with a bang. Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama reported that Kapil Sharma is gearing up for his debut in the digital world.

Kapil Sharma to make a digital debut soon?

Kapil Sharma has undeniably become a household name because of The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs on Sony TV. Sharma has possibly interviewed most of the celebrities of the Hindi cinema. However, it has been reported that the 39-year-old is all set to make his comeback as an actor along with marking his debut in the digital space soon.

A source revealed to the online portal that apart from being a super successful television show host, Kapil Sharma has always aspired of being an actor. He also marked his debut as a lead actor with Abbas Mustan's comedy-drama, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon which was a huge success. The source added that Sharma has been on a quest for the right script for quite a while now, and amid that, he has finally zeroed down to a web-series for the over-the-top streaming platform, Sony LIV. The show is a sitcom starring Kapil as the lead actor and its shoot will go on floors in Mumbai by the end of August, suggest reports.

Furthermore, The source also shed some light on the web-show and revealed that it’s not a stand-up show, but a proper comedy, unlike his TV stint. Elaborating more about the same, the source continued that the actor-host will be shooting for the first season of the show for around 60 days, and depending on the response received, its makers will contemplate over a second season.

As per the report of the portal, Kapil Sharma will also be signing feature films soon. However, the announcement regarding the same or further updates about it will be known only when the current COVID-19 crisis goes back to normalcy, with films slated for a theatrical release. At the moment, the Firangi actor is focussing on the web-series and The Kapil Sharma show.

