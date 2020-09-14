'The Kapil Sharma Show' Sept 13 Written Update: Ravi Kishan & Manoj Tiwari Grace The Show

In another entertaining and bone-tickling episode of The Kapil Sharma show, fans saw actors Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari grace the set with their presence. This is the first time the two Bhojpuri superstars were seen together on the show. Read ahead to know what exactly took place on the show and how the host Kapil Sharma entertained his guest and his audiences this weekend.

Also Read | Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari to appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The Kapil Sharma Show Sep 13 written update

The Kapil Sharma show kicked off with the introduction of the two actors and then the stars proceeded to see who was better in the sport - Cricket. Both the stars felt that they would do better in the game but in the end, it was seen that Ravi Kishan performed better than Manoj Tiwari. The entire ordeal had the audience laughing and giggling as fans saw a fun banter between the two stars.

Also Read | Divya Kumar once felt Sachin-Jigar would split-up, reveals it on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

After the fun match, viewers got to see the entry of Kiku and Krushna. As usual, Kiku and Krushna entertained the audiences with their humour and behaviour. Both the actors were seen pulling each other's leg and Kiku also made the stars laugh a lot. After the two characters left the stage, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari tried their own hand at some stand-up comedy. In turns, the two superstars entertained the viewers and even Kapil Sharma thought that the stars did very well. Bharti Singh was also seen on the stage, she also made everyone laugh.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi get 'a dose of the best medicine' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Then fans saw the 'yes & no' segment played out on the show. In this segment, the stars clear the air by answering what is true and what is false about them. Many interesting tit-bits were shared by both the stars Finally, the stars settled in for some fan interactions. Most of the fans mentioned that they loved the show and many mentioned that they loved Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari as actors and also found their work to be very entertaining. Finally, the show ended with the stars showcasing their dance skills. Ravi, Manoj and Kapil all danced on Yamla pagla Deewana.

Also Read | 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Highlights: Angad Bedi proposes to wife Neha Dhupia with pineapple

Promo Pic Credit: Kapil Sharma's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.