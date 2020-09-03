Kapil Sharma Is "forced" To Interview Bharti Singh In This Hilarious BTS Video

The Kapil Sharma Show is back on the air to entertain fans after taking a brief hiatus during the COVID-19 lockdown. The show won back fans immediately after the first return episode featured actor Sonu Sood, a man who has worked tirelessly to help migrant workers during the pandemic. The Kapil Sharma Show's cast is now back to its old hilarious antics that are loved by fans.

Kapil Sharma and other comedians on the show also make sure to share amusing BTS videos on social media. Recently, Kapil Sharma shared a rib-tickling video alongside comedian Bharti Singh, who plays Titli on The Kapil Sharma Show. The video features a short yet hilarious "forced" interview between Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh.

Kapil Sharma interviews Bharti Singh in this amusing video shared on social media

Above is the video that Kapil Sharma recently shared on his Instagram page. The video features Kapil Sharma interviewing his co-star Bharti Singh. Both Kapil and Bharti have a strange filter on their face during the entire video. In the caption for the post, Kapil Sharma wrote that the video was made on public demand and featured a "live interview".

The video begins with Kapil Sharma telling his fans that the whole interview is "forced", as Bharti Singh is forcefully making him interview her. Bharti Singh then retorts back and tells Kapil Sharma that she wanted to share a secret with their fans. When Kapil asks her what her secret is, Bharti Singh amusingly reveals that she had not taken a bath that day. The video was adored by fans who could not stop laughing at Kapil and Bharti's cute antics.

On the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil also showcased his brilliant singing voice. The comedian revealed that he was also a talented singer by singing Kishore Kumar's hit song Tum jo mil Gaye ho. Kapil Sharma even shared a photo of his performance on social media. In the caption for the post, Kapil Sharma jokingly clarified that he was not just posing for the photo and that he indeed sang the song himself during the latest episode of his show.

