Divya Kumar Once Felt Sachin-Jigar Would Split-up, Reveals It On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bollywood singer Divya Kumar once thought that the music composer duo Sachin-Jigar were splitting up. He reminisced an incident about his initial days of working with them and treated fans with fun moments on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio would grace the comedy show on the upcoming weekend on Sony Entertainment Television. Here is what Divya Kumar revealed about Sachin-Jigar. Read on:

When Divya Kumar thought Sachin-Jigar were splitting up

Singer Divya Kumar felt that the music composer duo Sachin-Jigar were going to split up. He recalled the initial days of him working with them as an assistant. Divya Kumar said, "Main naya naya jab join hua tha as an assistant, vo mere liye bahut badi opportunity thi because I wanted to learn music, making of songs and programming ka mujhe bahut shauq hai".

The singer revealed how he thought of making the most of that opportunity and worked hard for the same. He had been a part of Hum Tum Shabana team with the music composers. Kumar hilariously said, "toh mujhe opportunity mili aur main raat bhar kaam kar raha hun, aur bahar he nahi aaraha hun aur kaam bahut seriousness ke sath kar raha hun aur jab main bahar gaya in dono ko dekhne ke liye, tab maine dekha ki yeh dono toh video game khel rahe hain”.

He worked for the whole night and went out for Sachin-Jigar, only to find them playing a video game. Divya Kumar added how he thought Sachin-Jigar must have hired him so that they could play video games. The singer revealed that after some days they asked him to join them. So, Kumar said that he slowly began to sit and play games with the music composer duo.

Elaborating the incident, Divya Kumar recalled one day when he was playing monopoly with Sachin-Jigar and Jigar’s wife Priya. Amid the game, the music composer started fighting. He said, "Aur Ek Din hum chaaro Sachin – Jigar , Priya (Jigar’s wife) monopoly game khel rahe the aur inhone aisa jhagda kiya ki mai kaanp utha aur maine priya ko pucha ki ye jodi toh nahi todh denge na? Priya ne ekdum araam se bola ki kuch nahi re! aisa nahi hoga, ek ghanta mei vapis sahi hojaega and ye shaant hojaenge.” Divya Kumar further added, “Arey, aisa koi jhagda karta hai? vo bhi game mein? Creative difference hum samajh saktein hain but game mein itna jhagda, mujhe laga tha ki aaj toh inki jodi tutne vaali hai..”

The singer revealed that a chill ran through his spine on witnessing that and though they would split. However, he said that Priya explained their bond to him. He revealed how calmly she told that they would become normal within an hour. But Divya Kumar could not digest the fact they Sachin-Jigar fought for a game, which was barely an issue. The singer concluded by saying that he felt they were going to split.

The Kapil Sharma Show episode date and time

Divya Kumar would appear on The Kapil Sharma Show with music composer duo Sachin-Jigar on the upcoming weekend. The trio would give fun moments to the audience by spilling the beans about each other. This episode from The Kapil Sharma Show would air this weekend at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

