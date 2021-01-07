Kapil Sharma Summoned By Crime Branch In Dilip Chhabria Forgery & Cheating Case

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been summoned by Mumbai’s Crime Branch. The comedian has been summoned in connection to car designer recent Dilip Chhabria’s cheating and forgery case. Dilip Chhabria was arrested by the Mumbai Police on December 28, 2020, in regards to the above-mentioned case. Read more and find out more details about Dilip Chhabria's case and Kapil Sharma's summon below.

Kapil Sharma summoned by Mumbai’s Crime Branch

Car designer Dilip Chhabria was arrested by the Mumbai police last year in December. Now, according to ANI’s report, the Mumbai Police has summoned Kapil Sharma for a statement regarding Chhabria’s fake vehicle registration case and he will be recording this statement as a witness. Moreover, the comedian has already filed a complaint against the car designer for cheating him.

Dilip Chhabria’s arrest

Dilip Chhabria, the founder of DC Design, was allegedly arrested in regards to registration racket, forgery, breach of trust, and cheating, and criminal conspiracy. Thus, the car modification studio owner was arrested under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Apart from his arrest, one of Dilip Chhabria’s luxury cars was also seized. According to PTI’s report, this car is worth 75 lakhs and has been modified by DC Designs. The Mumbai police have also extended the car designer custody till January 7, 2021.

Kapil Sharma’s new vanity van designed by DC Design

Back in 2018, Kapil Sharma shared images of his new vanity van. The pictures give fans an inside glimpse of the comedian’s luxurious and ultra-modern home on wheels. Along with pictures, Kapil Sharma also wrote, “Thank u mr. DC for this wonderful vanity. New show. New van”. But the comedian got heavily trolled for showing his vanity van’s design. Many fans advised Kapil to not show-off his wealth and “keep his feet on the floor”. One fan even advised him not to get drunk and fight in the new vanity. Apart from Kapil Sharma, Dilip Chhabria has designed cars for many other celebrities. Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s tweet and the heated response he received from fans here.

Thank u mr DC for this wonderful vanity.. new show .. new van .. 😍 pic.twitter.com/OmAHc5GiL1 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 2, 2018

Make sure you don't repeat the same what you did earlier... over confidence always ruined people wheather a celebrity or a normal person... your tounge decides your future so better use it properly 😊 — Ameeta (@Meetssingh) March 2, 2018

Kabhi garibo ki bhi madat kardiya Karo. Jitna tumne paya Hai woh sab deshwasiyo ki wajah se. Don't forget them. Sirf thank you se kaam nahi chalega. — Manoj Sharma (@IManoj_Sharma) March 3, 2018

bhai watching u since childhood ehen we were having b/w tv..only want to say that never flaunt you luxury.. u never know when someone higher up vl pull the plug..nazar lag jaati hai.. — arvind.sharma (@arvind8578) March 3, 2018

