Kapil Sharma Shares Glimpse Of His Look From Latest Episode, Watch

Kapil Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from one of his shoots. He keeps sharing glimpses from The Kapil Sharma Show episodes with different celebrities. The actor-comedian is pretty active on social media and frequently shares pictures from his shoots, travels and with his family to keep his fans updated with what's happening in his life. Read on to know about his latest Instagram post.

Kapil's latest Instagram post

The comedian is a household name ever since The Kapil Sharma Show began airing. The actor keeps his fans updated on who the next celebrity guest on his show is going to be, with his Instagram posts. Kapil recently took to the social networking site to share a picture of himself getting ready for the Kapil Sharma show's shoot, looking dapper in a dark blue denim jacket along with blue jeans. The actor accessorized the whole look with a silver watch and a pair of black sunglasses.

The pictures were taken in his vanity room, where the comedian was getting ready for his shoot. He posted three pictures, two of them standing and one sitting on his make-up chair, looking at himself in the mirror with his sunglasses on. Sharma's caption read, "Just like that ðŸ¤Ÿ #shooting #tkss #kapilsharma #fitness #fitindia #showtime #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #laughter #fun #lightscameraaction #gratitude #ðŸ™ " You can see the post here.

Kapil Sharma has a whopping 29 million followers on Instagram and this picture of his, within one hour of posting received more than 280k likes. His fans were quick to take over the comments section and posted heart emoticons for the comedian as well as fire emoticons. A fan commented "wow looking handsome" while another fan called his look awesome.

Kapil recently posted a family picture on the occasion of Diwali. The photo featured his mother, wife Ginni, daughter Anayra and himself. While the comedian and his mother wore dark blue festive outfits, Ginni and Anayra donned beautiful black traditional clothes. The actor wished his fans saying, "A very Happy Diwali from me and my family to you and yours".

Image Credits: Kapil Sharma Official Instagram Account

