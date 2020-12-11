Kapil Sharma's Daughter Anayra Sharma Turns One, Here's A Look At Her Most Memorable Pics

Kapil Sharma's daughter, Anayra Sharma, recently turned one year old on December 10. The comedian also hosted a lovely party for his daughter where his entire family was seen sporting tees that said 'Anayra turns one'. So on this special occasion, here's a look at Kapil Sharma's daughter's photos:

Anayra Sharma's Photos

This is the most recent picture of the little star from her birthday bash. Anayra looks happy and is seen sporting a pink dress. Fans commented that Anayra looked adorable and was already winning the hearts of fans all over the country. Kapil also mentioned - 'Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday'.

Here's a picture of the entire Sharma family together. They are all seen sporting black attires and as always, Anayra looks lively and happy. She is also sporting a golden hairband.

In this post, fans can spot Kapil with his 'laado'. Many fans added that the two looked very similar and also looked quite dashing. Kapil captioned the post - 'Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado'.

A sweet selfie of the actor with his young daughter. Anayra seems to be good at posing already. The post's caption mentioned - “For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you".

This is a picture of Anayra from Durga Ashtami. She is seen sporting a pink and golden lehenga and looks very happy. Fans showered lots of love on the post.

In this post, fans can spot the little star with her mother Ginni. Ginni looks very happy in the picture and is seen holding Anayra when she just a few weeks old. Many fans liked the picture.

In this post, fans can spot Kapil with Anayra. He is seen reading a children's book and is on 'daddy duties'. Many fans commended the actor & added that Anayra looks adorable.

Here's another adorable picture of Anayra. As always, she is seen smiling & is happy. The little star is also sporting a pink dress. Take a look at a few more pictures:

