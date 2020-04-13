Kapil Sharma is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host. In 2015, Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The film did record-breaking opening day business for a debut. In 2017, Kapil appeared in Rajiev Dhingra’s directorial, Firangi. Here’s a list of female actors who have played the lead character in Kapil Sharma’s films. Read ahead to know more-

List of female actors Kapil Sharma has worked with in movies

Elli Avrram

Elli Avrram is originally a Sweedish Greek actor. She came into prominence in the Hindi acting world with Bigg Boss S07. Elli played the lead character in Abbas Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu (2015), alongside Kapil Sharma. It is a multi-starrer film that did great at the box-office. The plot of the film revolves around a man, who falls in love with four women, and how he keeps them from finding out about each other. The film marked comedian Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut.

Source- YouTube Bollykick

Simran Kaur Mundi

Simran Kaur Mundi is a well-known personality, supermodel, and Miss India Universe (2008). She made her Bollywood debut with Pawan Gill’s Jo Hum Chahein (2011). Simran played one of Kapil Sharma's wife in Abbas Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu (2015). It is a multi-starrer film that did great at the box-office. The plot of the film revolves around a man, who falls in love with four women, and how he keeps them from finding out about each other.

Source- YouTube BollyKick

Manjari Fadnnis

Manjari Fadnnis is a well-known actor in the Telugu, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Marathi film industry. In Bollywood, she rose to fame by playing a supporting role in Abbas Tyrewala’s Jaane Tu.. Ya Jaane Na (2008). Manjari played one of the lead characters in Abbas Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu (2015), alongside Kapil Sharma. It is a multi-starrer film that did great at the box-office. The plot of the film revolves around a man, who falls in love with four women, and how he keeps them from finding out about each other. The film marked as comedian Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut.

Source- YouTube Bollykick

Sai Lokur

Sai Lokur rose to fame after being a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi S01. She has debuted in the Hindi movie Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein (2002) as a child artist. Sai Lokur played an important character in Abbas Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu (2015), alongside Kapil Sharma. It is a multi-starrer film that did great at the box-office. The plot of the film revolves around a man, who falls in love with four women, and how he keeps them from finding out about each other. The film marked as comedian Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut.

Source- YouTube Bollykick

Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta is a famous face in the Indian television and modelling industry. Ishita is the younger sister of actor Tanushree Dutta. Ishita made her Bollywood debut with Nishikant Kamath's Drishyam (2015), alongside Ajay Devgn. In 2017, Ishita Dutta played the lead character in Rajiv Dhingra’s Firangi, alongside Kapil Sharma. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a mutiny staged by the villagers against the Britishers.

Source- YouTube Zee Music Company

