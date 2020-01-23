Will Navjot Singh Sidhu Be Back On The Kapil Sharma Show? Here's The Cast's Take

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the many reasons for its success. In a recent turn of events, he was replaced by Archana Purab Singh on the show. The audience has been wondering about Sidhu’s whereabouts and his reason for quitting the show. Everyone related to the show had a different tale to tell. Have a look at what the stars related to the show have been saying about his exit.

The Kapil Sharma Show cast’s take on Sidhu’s exit

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma has been private about the whole replacement of Navjot Singh Sidhu. He can, however, be seen joking about it on various occasions. He recently joked on the show about Archana Purab Singh pulling Sidhu’s chair and making it permanent for her. This indirect dig has raised more questions in the minds of the viewers. Earlier, when the cast of Pagalpanti visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma had jokingly pointed out that Sidhu left with Bollywood actor Urvashi and did not return after that. Official, he has not released any statement about this prominent change in the show.

Archana Purab Singh

Archana Purab Singh was the one to replace Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show. She had spoken to the media portal about her replacing Sidhu. In the interview, she said that she was called in when Sidhu had to leave for a short span earlier. He then took a long time off when he had to focus on his political campaign. She said that she was happy to fill in as the people and the energy on the show was very similar to that of Comedy Circus.

Krushna Abhishek

Actor Krushna Abhishek is also a pivotal part of The Kapil Sharma Show. He recently spoke about his rapport with Sidhu and Archana. He said that he admires Sidhu Ji a lot. He also hinted towards some unpleasant occurrence. He said that if he keeps whatever happened aside, then he respects and loves him a lot. He mentioned that the channel will take the call about his return. He added a few things about the great bond that he shares with Archana Purab Singh at the moment.

Image Courtesy: Archana Purab Singh Instagram

