'Naagin 3' Star Karishma Tanna Undergoes A Surgery Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

Karishma Tanna is spending some quality time with her pet dog Koko amidst the COVID-19 lockdown as she practices self-isolation. She has been posting several photos of her dog and herself on her social media handles. Recently, the actor has undergone a surgery which has been keeping her up at nights. Read on to know more about Karishma Tanna’s surgery:

Karishma Tanna underwent a toe surgery amidst the lockdown

Karishma Tanna has been posting photos of her plastered toe on her social media handles. Tanna has stated that this is giving her sleepless nights and thus she has turned to binge-watching everything that she had been wanting to since a long time but could not due to her busy schedule.

But Tanna has proudly stated that this injury will not hold her back. She will perform all yoga and strength exercises and will not stop no matter what. She has also posted photos that display her dedication towards fitness on her Instagram handle. Here is a post she had uploaded on May 3, 2020:

Her pet dog Koko also has a social media handle which has several of his photos. Tanna has been posting several photos and videos which feature herself with her dog as the two play together. She has also made several TikTok videos with her pet dog Koko. Here is a photo of Tanna and Koko:

