Karan Kundrra Talks About Social Media Trolling: It’s Not The Comment It’s The 'soch'

Karan Kundrra recently faced trolling on the internet when he had posted a throwback photo with two of his female friends. A person on Instagram commented on the photo calling Kundrra a 'lady'. To this comment, Kundrra gave a reply and talked about how he need to change this thinking. Read further ahead for more details:

Karan Kundrra on social media trolling

According to reports, Karan Kundrra recently faced online trolling when one of his Instagram follower commented on his photo calling him a lady. To this, Karan Kundrra replied saying that calling a man 'lady' should be an honour as women are so strong. It should not be demeaning. He further stated that this social media trolling has become a great problem and we should now change the way we think.

In a video, Karan Kundrra explained how these trolls try to put celebs down and said that he does not have a problem with the guy who trolled him. He said that he does not feel that this guy even thought twice before commenting. He further stated how our society has made these things very common.

He captioned the video saying, "No I’m not affected by the comment. Everyone gets that kind of negativity around so don’t target the guy but yes I’m affected by the mentality and that needs to be targeted. changed and thrown in the dustbin. not everyone is going to agree with me and no I’m not trying to offend anyone!! I know a lot of you who care about me will say ‘just ignore’ again it’s not the comment it’s the soch."

