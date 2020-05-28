After Preksha Mehta's Suicide; Karan Kundrra Talks About 'anxiety & Mental Health'

Actor Preksha Mehta's suicide news shook Karan Kundrra, who mourned her demise by sharing his thoughts through tweets on the microblogging platform. One of his tweets concluded with a statement that read, "We need to talk more about mental health." And now, Karan Kundrra shared a collage of his pictures, depicting two different sides of him with different expressions- one is his sad face, and the other one is a happy smiling face. However, Kundrra captioned both the pictures with the same words- "Anxious, depressed, suicidal."

Through the caption, Karan expressed, "Mental Illness can be Invisible! One can feel anxious, depressed, suicidal and still turn up for work every day looking confident wearing a smile and appearing fine! Plz check on people around you.. don’t assume you know how they feel based on how they look!! #mentalhealth." Actor Arjun Bijali who also mourned Preksha's death dropped a comment which read, "True that." Many popular stars from the industry also agreed to Karan's thoughts. Take a look.

Karan shares Sadhguru's video

Moreover, Karan Kundrra also shared Sadhuguru's video on 'Depression and Anxiety' on his Instagram handle. One of his fellow friends from the industry, Gayathiri Iyer, wrote, "Glad you shared this." His fans also thanked him for sharing such an inspiring video. Take a look at the video here.

For the unversed, soon after Preksha Mehta's suicide news flared all over the internet, Karan Kundrra took to his Twitter and wrote, "Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana. Another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad. You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health."

The Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor also shared another tweet. It read, "A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one. we shall pray for you! This too shall pass."

Best known for her role in the crime-based show, Crime Patrol, Preksha Mehta, committed suicide on Monday, May 25, 2020, by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her apartment in Indore. The news of Preksha Mehta's death was confirmed by one of her closest friends Richa Tiwari, who is also an actor. According to reports, in the suicide note written by Preksha Mehta, the actor had penned in Hindi that her confidence was shattered due to her broken dreams.

