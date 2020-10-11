Karan Kundrra's Birthday: Top Unseen Pictures Of The Actor You Must Check Out

From garnering attention on social media to becoming one of the first actors to cross the million likes mark on Facebook, Karan Kundrra has come a long way. By portraying the role of Arjun in Kitni Mohabbat Hai Zindagi, the young Punjabi became a household name. Besides TV, he has also worked in various movies.

Debuting with Pure Punjabi, which was a regional film, he soon got his big break with Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Story in the year 2013. The actor is celebrating his 36th birthday today, on October 11. Take a look at these never-seen-before pictures of Karan Kundrra on this special occasion:

Unseen pictures of Karan Kundrra

In the above picture, Karan can be seen wearing an all-black suit. The actor is giving an intense look for the selfie post. It seems like he took a mirror selfie.

In the above picture, the actor can be seen wearing denim jeans which he paired with a blue t-shirt. He even wore a leather jacket to complete his look. It seems like the picture is from the sets of the show.

In the above picture, Karan Kundrra is looking charming. It seems like the picture is from the sets of the show.

About Karan Kundrra

Recently, Karan Kundrra resumed shooting for his much-loved show, Dil Hi Toh Hai. A few days back, the actor also posted pictures with his co-star on the sets of the show. In the pictures, everyone is seen striking goofy poses as they reunite post-lockdown. Karan captioned the post as, "And we’re back to shoot once again!! #dilhitohhai @altbalaji @ektarkapoor." (sic).

The actor can be seen donning a new look in long hair. Karan gave his fans a close-up shot of his new look as he was sporting long hair. He was complimented by many of his friends. Actor Zareen Khan also complimented his new avatar and wrote, “I’m jealous of your hair”. Take a look at the post below:

On the work front

Karan Kundrra was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film features Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The movie, which released on Netflix, is an interesting slice of life piece.

(Image Credits: All updates about karan&Anusha Youtube)

