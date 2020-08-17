Karan Patel Calls Ankita Bhargava Patel ‘the Best Wife In The World’ On Her Birthday

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Karan Patel took to Instagram on August 17 to wish his wife, Ankita Bhargava on the occasion of her birthday. Ankita Bhargava's birthday post featured a collage of six pictures of the loved-up couple. Karan appears to be pulling his wife’s leg in some of the pictures.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor captioned the Instagram post with, “Here’s wishing the happiest birthday to the best wife in the world and the best mother in the universe. To the woman who completes me and who gives my life meaning. @ankzbhargava May god grant you all that you wish for jaan, and may you always be happily smiling at all times and in times you find that difficult to do, ill make sure you do it even better. Love you more than what i did yesterday and less than what i will do tomorrow. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAAN” (sic).

Ankita Bhargava's birthday post and comments:

Several fans showered their love on Ankita Bhargava's birthday post by liking and commenting on it. While some wished Ankita Bhargava in the comments sections, some appreciated Karan Patel’s heartfelt caption. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

On the work front:

Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava made her acting debut with the television show, Kesar. Since then, the actor has made an appearance in several television shows like Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Dill Mill Gayye, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Kasautii Zindagii Kay(2007), Dekha Ek Khwaab and several others. Ankita Bhargava has also made an appearance in Bollywood films. The actor is known for her role in the 2014 action-thriller, Action Jackson. Further, she also made an appearance in Sonakshi Sinha’s film titled Akira.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Karan Patel is quite active on Instagram. He also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Karan has about 1.5 million followers on Instagram. While Patel often shares posts about his work, he also shares family photos on Instagram. You can check out some of his family pictures here:

All images sourced from Karan Patel’s Instagram account

