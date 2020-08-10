Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani And Other Male TV Celebs' Weekend Summed Up

It has been months since the world is fighting the COVID pandemic. But, despite the crisis and the challenging times, Indian celebrities seem to never back down and have been adapting to the ‘new normal’. Here is what the male celebrities of the Indian television industry were up to this weekend.

Karan Patel

Karan Patel has appeared in many television daily soaps and has successfully gained a huge fan-base for himself. This weekend, Karan Patel was trying to stay balanced as he took up a challenge where he had to shave from one hand and juggle a tennis ball with a cricket bat from the other hand. On August 8, 2020, he took to his official Instagram handle to post a video of himself doing so. He captioned the video, “Trying to balance life, two things at a time! Swipe to see how #Guard3 has got my back with its one-stroke magic. I nominate my friend @karanvirbohra to do the #DoneChallenge”.

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi has been a part of the Indian television industry for a very long time. Apart from acting, he has also appeared in many reality television shows and enjoys a huge fan-base. This weekend, Karan Wahi had an interactive session with his fans as he went LIVE with RJ Ira on Smule India. On August 9, 2020, he took to his official Instagram handle to make the announcement for the same, through a post. He captioned the post, “Riyaaz? Done. Warm water? Done. This is my checklist as I want my tunes to be perfect as I go live with RJ Ira on @Smulein. Join me in a fun jam session where we will talk about music and friendship. #SmuleIndia #IndiaJamKarega #SmuleFriendshipJam #RadioMirchi #CatchLive #Jam #FriendshipAnthem #Music #Friends #IndiaJamsHere #smuleindia”.

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani is not only an Indian television actor, but has also hosted many reality television shows. This weekend, Rithvik Dhanjani had an interactive session with his fans as he went LIVE with RJ Ira on Smule India. On August 9, 2020, he took to his official Instagram handle to make the announcement for the same, through a post. He captioned the post, “LIVE SESSION ALERT! I am all game for a fun and musical live session with RJ Vidit on @Smulein. Join me as we jam on music, masti and friendship and together on Smulein #SmuleIndia #IndiaJamKarega #SmuleFriendshipJam #RadioMirchi #CatchLive #Jam #FriendshipAnthem #Music #Friends #IndiaJamsHere #SmuleIn @radiomirchi @mirchi_rjvidit @smulein”.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra has been a part of the Indian television industry for a very long time now. The actor spent his weekend goofing around with his twin children, Bella and Vienna, and three little puppies. On August 9, 2020, Karanvir Bohra took to his official Instagram handle to post an adorable video of him running behind his children with the camera, who are happily playing with the puppies. He captioned the video, “These are the cutest pups I've seen, Bella and Vienna wanted to keep them @iamraailaxmi ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for letting us borrow them for the afternoon 😄 #HappySunday to all”.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani recently played the lead character in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin series that earned him a lot of fame. The actor was seen spending the weekend getting some fresh air near the waters with his son. On August 9, 2020, Arjun Bijlani took to his official Instagram handle to post two pictures; the first one had him standing in front of the water on the rocks and in the second one, he is posing with his son. He captioned the post, “❤️.. #traveldiaries”.

