Karan Patel Receives A Staggering Amount For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', becomes Highest-paid 

Karan Patel is one of the most popular faces on Indian television today. He rose to popularity with his portrayal of Raman Bhalla in Star Plus's hit serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Patel has been a part of various hit shows including Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, etc. He will be next seen on the adventure reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as one of the contestants. Reportedly, Karan is going to be one of the highest-paid actors on the show. Read more to know more about it.

When Karan Patel announced that he will be seen as one of the contestants on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, fans could not stop gushing about it. With the show going on air this weekend, the excitement in fans cannot be contained. Karan is one of the most talked-about actors today and that has surely added to the anticipation around the show.

However, as per reports, Karan Patel is one of the highest-paid actors amongst all the others that have been roped in for the latest edition of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. A special edition of the show will be shot this time and it will feature previous contestants of the show as well. According to several media reports, Karan Patel has charged a whopping ₹5-6 lakhs for each episode.

Reportedly, the special edition will be shot in Bulgaria and will have at least ten episodes. The contestants of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be soon flying to the location for the show. If the numbers are to be believed, then Karan will be making a staggering ₹50-60 Lakhs with just ten episodes.

This number, however, does not come in as a huge surprise as Karan Patel is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors on Indian television. However, on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karan will be moving away from his charming persona and attempt his hand at some daredevil tricks and stunts. Fans are waiting to see their favourite actors put on their best danger suits and battle it out.

