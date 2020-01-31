Karan Patel's Active Wear Looks Will Surely Inspire You To Start Working Out Soon

Karan Patel is known for his role in the famous television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor has also participated in the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He recently also appeared in the TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from this acting career, the actor is also known for his physique. He is often spotted going to the gym and working out, posting such images on social media. Let us take a look at Karan Patel's gym looks.

ALSO READ | Actors Karan Patel And Ankita Bhargava Reveal Name Of Their Newborn Daughter

Karan Patel's gym look

Karan Patel is seen wearing a white tank top and grey colour joggers with blue colour stripes on it. He has completed his outfit with a pair of glares. Karan is also wearing a pair of silver earrings. The actor has kept a stubble and looks handsome. Take a look at his gym look.

He is wearing a white tank top with a black colour bohemian joggers of Adidas. He is wearing white sports shoes with a grey colour strip on them. The shoes are from the brand ASICS. He is wearing a white and black colour combination headphones. Karan is also wearing a locket and blue colour glares. His outfit is styled by Saachi Vijaywargia

ALSO READ | Karan Patel's Daughter, Mehr Karan Patel, Makes Her Instagram Debut On Christmas | See Pic

Karan Patel is wearing a floral white tank top with a pair of grey joggers with white strips. The actor is working out his arms in the gym. The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant is also wearing a black colour designed cap.

ALSO READ | Karan Patel Shares A Glimpse Of His New Journey As He Becomes A Father; See Picture

Karan is wearing a pink colour tank top and is seen carrying weights. He has completed his look with blue colour joggers and fans have complimented his look. Take a look at his outfit.

ALSO READ | Karan Patel Posts And Deletes First Picture Of His Newborn Daughter Mehr

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.