Karan Patel Posts A Hard-hitting Video On The Problem Of Domestic Violence, Watch Here

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, several actors have been encouraging their fans to stay at home. During this time, social media has played an important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans. Some actors have also created awareness regarding domestic violence, through the initiative #LockDownMeinLockUp. The initiative focuses on women who have been victims of domestic abuse. But actor Karan Patel has come up with a unique video that targets the parents of the abusers.

Karan Patel took to his Instagram account to share a video which is addressed to the in-laws of the domestic abuse victims. In this hard-hitting video, Karan Patel has asked the parents of the abusers to stop calling the abuser their 'son'. He believes that the person who hits his wife cannot be a man. He also urged the parents of the abusive husband to not get out of the house but instead, he asked them to send their son out. Karan Patel captioned the video saying "Her Silence is actually the calm before the storm. While she is still quiet, I’d suggest you Grow a pair, Be a Man and Stop domestic violence. #DontTestHerPatience #SheCanKickYourAssAnyday".

Here is a look at the video that Karan Patel shared

The video captured everyone's attention in no time. Karan Patel's video received about 35 thousand likes in just a few hours. Not just the fans but also actor Karanvir Bohra appreciated the video saying "Too good". Here is a look at some of the comments on Karan Patel's video.

Recently, Karan Patel shared a stunning throwback mirror selfie of himself working out. Karan Patel captioned the picture as "Once upon a time there was a place called a #Gym .... humans used to #Exercise there. #ThrowBack ..... 🙈🙈". Here is a look at the picture that Karan Patel shared,

