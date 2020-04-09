'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Fame Karan Patel Is An Avid Shopaholic And Here's Proof

Karan Patel is one of the most fashionable contestants on the reality stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Sources revealed that Karan Patel, who was seen in the most fashionable outfits on the show, spent most of his time off-set shopping around the city. The reality stunt show churns out a fresh episode every week consisting of 10 participants who are assigned a task each and are expected to complete it within a given time slot.

Karan Patel is an avid shopaholic

The episodes of this show were shot in Bulgaria in 2019 and the entire cast had a jolly time shooting for the show. The actors have been sharing throwback pictures of themselves enjoying sightseeing to shopping around the city. Karan Patel is known to have great taste when it comes to shopping for clothes and shoes. In fact, a few sources revealed that the actor's shopping skills took his contestants by surprise.

While the other thought Karishma Tanna or Tejasswi Prakash would be the ones helping them in shopping. They were surprised with Karan Patel's shopping skills. According to reports, Karan Patel was the only contestant who would visit the maximum number of malls and designer stores. The star also knew about the shops that had the best deals and helped the contestants with their shopping too.

Karan Patel was a part of the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein but quit the show to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He made a comeback on the show before it concluded in December 2019. Karan Patel has so far been one of the most promising contestants on the show and is one of the top four contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

