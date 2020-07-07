'Kasautii Zindagii Kay': Karan Patel's First Look As Mr Bajaj Grabs Eyeballs, See Here

Television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is once again back and the eager fans are waiting to watch the fresh episodes of the show. Ever since actor Karan Patel was roped in to play the character of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj, the fans are excited to catch a glimpse of the actor in his looks as the main character. After a long wait, the look of Karan Patel as Mr. Bajaj's is finally out and it is sure to leave all his fans swooning. Karan Patel has graced the sets of the show and has resumed shooting from July 7.

Karan Patel's first look as Mr Bajaj

One of the fan pages of the actor shared his three looks on Instagram which shows the actor looking dapper and classy as Mr. Bajaj. Karan Patel's first look as the new Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has created a storm on the internet and viewers cannot wait to see his entry on the show. In the pictures, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is seen dressed up a red suit and looks extremely handsome in his character. Apart from his captivating looks, Karan’s is also seen sporting the famous salt-and-pepper look. The picture has filled his fans with enthusiasm to watch the actor showcasing his amazing acting chops and power-packed performance on the show.

Karan was last seen playing the role of a husband and a caring father in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which concluded in 2019 after running for six years successfully. Earlier, the character of Mr. Bajaj was played by Karan Singh Grover. However, the actor eventually bid farewell to the show as he reportedly did not want to risk his health by shooting amid the COVID-19 crisis

Sometime back, in an interview with a news portal, Karan Patel spoke about being cast as the new Mr. Bajaj and several other aspects. He even addressed the comparisons that may come his way now that he has replaced Karan Singh Grover for the iconic role in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Speaking about the character, Karan Patel said that he is fully aware of all the comparisons that may flow once he makes his appearance as the new Mr. Bajaj. He called the role iconic and said that it is an honour for him to be playing the role and thus taking the baton from where Ronit Roy, Karan Singh Grover left off. Karan Patel also mentioned that he is keen on bringing about some of his own nuances and essence to the character, according to a news portal.

